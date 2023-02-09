Chinese spy balloon contained technology to monitor communication signals, US says

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023.

 Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/US Navy

The Biden administration has determined that the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, which was shot down by US jets on Saturday, was operating with electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications, according to a senior State Department official.

The balloon "was capable of conducting signals intelligence collection operations" and had flown over "more than 40 countries across five continents." It was "part of a PRC (People's Republic of China) fleet of balloons developed to conduct surveillance operations" with a manufacturer tied to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the official added.

