China looms large as Biden makes submarine moves with UK, Australia

US President Joe Biden speaks about his proposed federal budget for the fiscal year 2024 at the Finishing Trades Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 9.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

President Joe Biden will be flanked on Monday by a 377-foot submarine -- the USS Missouri -- as he announces an accelerated timeline for Australia to receive its own nuclear-powered submarines early next decade.

But looming much larger will be the increasingly tense US relationship with China, which has emerged as a central focus of Biden's presidency. That relationship has been magnified in recent weeks by a slew of global events, from the dramatic downing of a Chinese spy balloon to the revelation that Beijing is considering arming Russia -- all taking place amid Chinese President Xi Jinping's unprecedented consolidation of power and a growing bipartisan consensus in Washington about the risks China poses.

