Though a group of Democratic lawmakers and progressive advocates pushed hard to partially restore an enhancement to the child tax credit, the measure did not make it into the $1.7 trillion federal spending package.

The coalition's priority was to increase the refundability of the credit so more of the lowest-income families could qualify, as they did last year thanks to the Democrats' $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan's temporary expansion of the credit.

