(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday night that he wants to assure the public that the Supreme Court is committed to adhering to the “highest standards of conduct,” appearing to direct his remarks at critics of the high court amid recent ethics controversies.

“We are continuing to look at things we can do to give practical effect to that commitment, and I am confident that there are ways to do that that are consistent with our status as an independent branch of government under the separation of powers,” Roberts told an audience gathered in Washington, DC, for an event hosted by the American Law Institute, where he received a medal honoring the late Judge Henry J. Friendly.

