wire Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention By Ethan Cohen, CNN Apr 11, 2023 Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention, a source familiar with the process tells CNN.The convention will be held from August 19-22, 2024, according to the source.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
