Chicago voters will weigh in Tuesday on the direction of the Democratic Party, choosing between progressive Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson and moderate former city schools chief Paul Vallas in the mayoral runoff.

In a contest dominated by contrasting visions over crime and policing, the outcome could offer a window into how voters' views have evolved in one of the nation's largest cities in the four years since they elected a reformer, outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot, whom they are now replacing after she failed to advance to the runoff.

