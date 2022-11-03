Chicago man accused of leaving voicemail with death threats at office of Republican candidate for governor

A Chicago man is accused of making violent threats against the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, Darren Bailey, pictured here in Chicago, on May 24.

 Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS/ABACA/Reuters

A Chicago man is accused of making violent threats against the Republican candidate for Illinois governor. Scott Lennox, 21, allegedly called the office of Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey last Friday and left a lengthy voicemail, according to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

"I'm going to skin Darren Bailey alive, making sure he is still alive ... and screaming in f***ing pain," Lennox allegedly said, according to a bond proffer from the prosecutor's office. He is also accused of saying, "I know where he lives, I know where he sleeps, I know where his kids sleep." The voicemail message concluded with, "Yeah, that's right so he better kill himself and if he doesn't, I am going to kill him," according to the document filed in Cook County Circuit Court.

