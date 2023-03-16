Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of Pete Buttigieg, criticized former Vice President Mike Pence's recent remark that the transportation secretary had gone on "maternity leave," telling ABC's "The View" that the dig "flies in the face" of Pence's family values.

Over the weekend, Pence, delivered the line at the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington -- an event that traditionally features politicians making jokes about notable Washington figures. Pence had said, "When Pete's two children were born, he took two months maternity leave, where upon thousands of travelers were stranded in airports, the air traffic system shut down, airplanes nearly collided in midair. I mean, Pete Buttigieg is the only person in human history to have a child and all the rest of us get postpartum depression."

CNN's Veronica Stracqualursi, Nikki Carvajal and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

