(CNN) — Newly released charging documents provide fresh insights into how the Michigan attorney general built a criminal case against the fake GOP electors who tried to subvert the Electoral College process after the 2020 election.

The group of 16 Republicans were charged this week with state felonies for signing certificates falsely proclaiming that former President Donald Trump won the election in Michigan, and claiming they were the rightful presidential electors. None of defendants have entered a plea, but several have said they don’t think they did anything wrong. Arraignments in the case are scheduled for August 10 in Lansing.

