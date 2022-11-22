Cecilia "Cissy" Marshall, the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice and civil rights icon Thurgood Marshall, died on Tuesday at age 94, the court's public information office announced.

Like her husband, Marshall had worked for the NAACP in the 1940s and '50s. She was born in Hawaii and moved to New York, where she became a stenographer, according to details of her early life provided by the court. No cause of death was given.

