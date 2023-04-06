Over two dozen members of the powerful Congressional Black Caucus are calling on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to address concerns about the safety of Black motorists.

"On our nation's roads and highways, Black motorists have experienced disproportionate scrutiny and excessive force under the guise of traffic enforcement," a letter sent Thursday to Buttigieg reads. The lawmakers who signed onto the letter were led by Democratic Reps. Ayanna Presley Massachusetts and Hank Johnson of Georgia.

