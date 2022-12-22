The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 select House committee even if risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.

Hutchinson made the comments when she returned to the select committee in September to discuss the pressure campaign she felt from Trump allies.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz, Pamela Brown and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

