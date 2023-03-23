The judge handling the civil lawsuit of E. Jean Carroll against Donald Trump says jurors' personal information will be kept confidential and other security measures will be taken to protect them, citing the former president's history of attacking the legal system.

Judge Lewis Kaplan noted Trump's most recent comments surrounding the Manhattan District Attorney's investigation into alleged hush money payments adult film star Stormy Daniels as a reason to protect jurors as much as possible

CNN's Kara Scannell contributed to this report.

