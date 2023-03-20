Capitol Police see no current threat to US Capitol after Trump calls for supporters to protest potential indictment

The US Capitol Police force "is not currently tracking any direct or credible threats to the US Capitol" ahead of a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump, according to a department intelligence assessment obtained by CNN.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"Although (Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division) has identified reactionary responses that include calls for protests, mass civil disobedience, violence and targeting of law enforcement involved in any such arrest of the former president, IICD is not currently tracking any direct or credible threats to the US Capitol," the assessment said.

