(CNN) — C. Boyden Gray, the former White House counsel to former President George H.W. Bush and ambassador to the European Union, has died. He was 80.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ambassador C. Boyden Gray. From 1981-1993, Mr. Gray served President Bush as his closest and most trusted senior legal advisor,” the George and Barbara Bush Foundation said in a statement. “Boyden Gray was a dedicated public servant and a devoted and loyal friend.”

