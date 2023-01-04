The far-right of the House Republican Party nominated Rep. Bryan Donalds from Florida for speaker as the floor fight over the gavel continued Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who nominated Donalds, got two standing ovations from both sides of the aisle, including from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy when he said, "For the first time in history there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House."

CNN's Annie Grayer, Clare Foran, Simone Pathe and Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.

