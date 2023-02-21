Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told reporters on Monday that he plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio, "when the time is right" and announced new efforts by his agency to improve rail safety in the wake of a train derailment that has left local residents questioning the safety of their soil, air and water.

"I am very interested in getting to know the residents of East Palestine, hearing from them about how they've been impacted and communicating with them about the steps that we're taking," Buttigieg said on a Monday call, adding that he had referred to past common practices of transportation secretaries by deferring first to the National Safety Transportation Board after a major disaster like the derailment. "But yes, when the time is right, I do plan to visit East Palestine. I don't have a date for you right now."

CNN's Brenda Goodman, Caroll Alvarado and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.

