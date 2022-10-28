Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is declining to rule out a future presidential bid, offering only that he doesn't "know what's going to happen in the future" when asked about a potential White House run.

In a wide-ranging interview on CNN's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace" that will air at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, Buttigieg said he was "not ruling out" another White House campaign but maintained that he felt fulfilled in his current role.

