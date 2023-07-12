Bruce Hough, father of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ siblings, qualifies for House GOP primary ballot in Utah

Bruce Hough, the father of two professional dancers who have been mainstays on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” has qualified for the Republican primary ballot in the special election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, the lieutenant governor’s office said July 12.

(CNN) — Bruce Hough, the father of two professional dancers who have been mainstays on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” has qualified for the Republican primary ballot in the special election for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, the lieutenant governor’s office said Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Chris Stewart has announced that he will resign from the seat on September 15 – 10 days after the Republican primary – citing his wife’s health concerns. The general election will take place on November 21.

