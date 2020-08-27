WASHINGTON — The twin brother of a key witness in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump has filed a federal complaint alleging retaliation by the White House and possible ethical violations and sexist behavior by top officials, including Robert O’Brien, now national security adviser.

In the August complaint, Lt. Col Yevgeny Vindman alleges he faced retaliation from Trump and White House officials after raising concerns about the president’s pressure on Ukrainian officials to investigate Democrat Joe Biden’s family — the heart of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Vindman also said he reported “multiple allegations” that O’Brien and another official misused government resources, excluded women from meetings and made sexist and demeaning remarks. The White House is strongly denying those claims, calling them “ridiculous and false.”

The complaint was first revealed by House Democrats, who on Wednesday pressed the Pentagon’s inspector general, Sean O’Donnell, to investigate what they called a “concerted effort” by the Trump administration to retaliate against Vindman and his brother, retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.