Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was freed from Russia late last year after being wrongfully detained, is writing a memoir due out next spring.

"After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I'm so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world," Griner said in a news release Tuesday from publisher Alfred A. Knopf.

CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Kylie Atwood, Jeremy Herb, MJ Lee and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

