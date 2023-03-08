'90s sitcom star Ben Savage of "Boy Meets World" is running as a Democrat for Rep. Adam Schiff's southern California congressional seat, the actor announced this week.

"I firmly believe in standing up for what is right, ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all," Savage said in an Instagram post Monday. "I'm running for Congress because it's time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country's most pressing issues."

