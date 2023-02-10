Border crossings in January drop to lowest point since February 2021

A Border Patrol van reverses through a gate in the US-Mexico border fence in San Luis, Arizona, in December of 2022.

 Rebecca Noble/AFP/Getty Images

The number of unlawful crossings of the US-Mexico border in January marked the lowest levels of encounters since February 2021, administration officials said Friday.

In January, US Border Patrol made more than 128,000 apprehensions, down 42% from December, according to administration officials.

