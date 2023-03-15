US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz on Wednesday said the US does not have "operational control" of the southern border, contradicting a stance previously taken by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Mayorkas has previously maintained in testimony before lawmakers that the department has operational control of the border, though he's been more ambiguous in interviews, citing the statutory definition and saying he's trying to "achieve it." Mayorkas has often served as the focus of Republicans' criticism of the Biden administration's handling of border security.

