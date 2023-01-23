President Joe Biden was facing the prospect of an imminent federal investigation after the discovery of classified documents at his former Washington office in November -- and it was up to Bob Bauer, his personal attorney, to break the news to the White House, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Bauer is now the driving force behind a strategy that has focused on cooperating with investigators and trying to zero out Biden's legal risk but that has also drawn criticism for worsening the president's political and PR woes.

Paula Reid and MJ Lee contributed to this story.

