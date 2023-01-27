US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Jerusalem and Ramallah next week has gained new urgency after a wave of deadly violence in Israel and the West Bank.

His trip, which also includes a stop in Egypt, was already expected to be complicated, as it will be the top US diplomat's first visit to Israel since the new Israeli government, which includes ultra-nationalists and ultra-religious parties, took power.

CNN's Hadas Gold and Amir Tal contributed reporting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.