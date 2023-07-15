Washington (CNN) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday will urge the Senate to quickly advance the dozens of State Department nominees that remain pending due to holds put into place by Republican senators, a State Department official told CNN.

Blinken’s push for the nominees to move forward comes as Republicans in the Senate have been obstructing key national security posts across multiple agencies, and amid a partisan fight over the annual military spending budget.

