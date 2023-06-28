(CNN) — The United States has stressed to Israel that the explosion of tensions with the Palestinians will make it virtually impossible to expand normalization agreements with Arab nations, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday, adding that the Israeli government has taken some escalatory steps, including on settlements.

“We told our friends and allies in Israel that if there’s a fire burning in their backyard, it’s going to be a lot tougher, if not impossible, to actually both deepen the existing agreements, as well as to expand them, to include potentially Saudi Arabia,” Blinken said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.

