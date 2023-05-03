The United States is "engaged with Syria, engaged with third countries" to try to bring detained journalist Austin Tice home, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.

"We are extensively engaged with regard to Austin, engaged with Syria, engaged with third countries, seeking to find a way to get him home. And we're not going to relent until we do," Blinken said in remarks at a Washington Post event on World Press Freedom Day.

CNN's Michael Conte and Christian Sierra contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.