Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made clear that the US has no doubt China was seeking to surveil the US via the balloon that was ultimately shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this month.

"I can't say dispositively what the original intent was, but that doesn't matter because what we saw when it was over the United States was clearly an attempt to surveil very sensitive military sites," Blinken said on ABC's "This Week" in an interview taped Saturday.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand and Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

