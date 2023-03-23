US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday the State Department is facing an "unprecedented demand" for passports, and has increased staffing and resources to deal with it.

Blinken said the current wait time for a regular passport is "about ten to thirteen weeks, and for an expedited passport about seven to nine weeks."

