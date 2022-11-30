The Iranian regime is "fundamentally" misunderstanding its own citizens by blaming outside actors for the protests raging throughout the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Wednesday.

"What's happening in Iran is first and foremost about Iranians, about their future, about their country. And it's not about us," Blinken said. "And one of the profound mistakes that the regime makes is to try to point the finger at others, at the United States, Europeans, claiming that we're somehow responsible for instigating or otherwise fanning the flames of the protests. That is to profoundly, fundamentally misunderstand their own people."

CNN's Ben Kirby and Arnaud Siad contributed to this report.

