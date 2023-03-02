US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday publicly revealed for the first time Thursday that the United States has put forward "serious proposal" to secure wrongfully detained Paul Whelan's release from Russia.

US officials have long stressed their commitment to bringing home Whelan, who has been detained in Russia since 2018, but the public disclosure of that a deal is on the table marks a notable development in those efforts.

