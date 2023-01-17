US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to travel to China in early February for continued discussions related to one of America's most complicated and consequential relationships.

A US official said the State Department is eyeing February 6 for Blinken's meetings in Beijing, which follow up on President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali late last year.

CNN's Wayne Chang contributed reporting.

