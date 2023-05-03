The White House is set to face another setback to its regulatory agenda on Wednesday with Senate Republicans poised to win bipartisan support for two votes, one related to solar panels made with Chinese parts, the second dealing with endangered species protections for the lesser prairie chicken.

This comes after Republicans have succeeded in pushing legislation through Congress on a wide range of initiatives -- such as ending Covid-19 national emergency and rescinding the DC crime law -- occasionally using the Congressional Review Act, which allows them to repeal regulatory actions by the administration without needing 60 votes to overcome a filibuster.

