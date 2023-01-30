Bipartisan group of House leaders moves to intervene in dispute over accessing Rep. Scott Perry's phone

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) speaks at a news conference outside the Capitol Building in August of 2021.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The US House of Representatives has moved to intervene in an ongoing legal battle between the Justice Department and Rep. Scott Perry over whether the department should be allowed to access the contents of the Pennsylvania Republican's phone.

One person familiar with the situation said the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group -- made up of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and others in leadership -- voted unanimously to intervene. It was an effort to unseal the docket in Perry's case, the person said, a move that's viewed to be in the chamber's best interest in order to preserve the Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause, which protects the work of members of Congress.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

