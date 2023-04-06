A bipartisan group of congressional leaders has invited South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to speak before a joint session of Congress on April 27 to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the US and the Republic of Korea.

The invitation was extended to Yoon by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

