Bill Clinton reports mild symptoms after testing positive for Covid-19

Former President Bill Clinton announced on November 30 that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

 Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Town & Country

Former President Bill Clinton announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

"I'm grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months," Clinton said in a tweet.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.