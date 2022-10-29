Bill Clinton made his case here Saturday for New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the endangered chair of the House Democratic campaign arm, in a nearly half-hour speech in which the former president attacked Republicans over plans to slash social services and the increasing vitriol of right-wing political rhetoric.

Clinton's appearance on the campaign trail for Maloney -- a longtime ally, friend and former staffer -- reflected the anxiety engulfing New York Democrats as Election Day nears. Maloney is in a tough fight against Republican assemblyman Mike Lawler as he runs for a sixth term representing a redrawn Lower Hudson Valley district north of New York City that now-President Joe Biden would have carried by 10 points in 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.