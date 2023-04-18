President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden earned $579,514 in 2022, slightly lower than their previous year's earnings, according to new tax returns released Tuesday by the White House.

The release comes on the deadline for Americans to file their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service. The White House also released tax returns showing Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff made $456,918 last year, a significant decline in their income from 2021, when they sold a residence.

