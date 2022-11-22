President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program is at the mercy of the courts, and student loan borrowers could be waiting weeks, if not months, to hear whether the program is allowed to go into effect.

About 16 million people have already been approved for up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness -- and some have been notified by email -- but no debt is currently allowed to be canceled as litigation plays out. The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

