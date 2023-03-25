President Joe Biden's pick to lead the Federal Aviation Administration is withdrawing his name from nomination due to "an onslaught of unfounded Republican attacks" on the nominee's service and experience, a White House official told CNN.

Phillip Washington's nomination was first announced by the White House last year, but has faced strong criticism from Republican lawmakers over a number of issues, including Washington's slim aviation credentials and his potential legal entanglements.

CNN's Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.

