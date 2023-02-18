While President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program promising up to $20,000 in one-time debt relief for low- and middle-income borrowers is tied up in the courts, the Department of Education is working on a new repayment plan that has the potential to significantly help both current and future borrowers.

For many federal student loan borrowers, the lesser-known plan, which Biden first announced in August, would not only reduce their monthly payments but also lower the total amount they pay back over time.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.