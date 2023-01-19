President Joe Biden was planning to launch a campaign sometime in the period after his February 7 State of the Union address before word leaked about the documents found in his home -- and that remains the plan, even as White House aides and his personal lawyers answer questions about who knew what when.

The plans haven't changed, people familiar with the discussions say. The timeframe is the same.

