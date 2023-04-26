President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden capped South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's official state visit with a glamorous state dinner at the White House Wednesday night to celebrate the two nations' 70-year alliance.

"This visit is about reaffirming all that unites our two nations. It's about a commitment to bear one another's concerns and listen to each other's dreams. It allows us to overcome every difficulty with great determination. That allows us to move further and faster in space, cyber, technology and all areas that matter most to our future," Biden said in remarks at the beginning of the dinner.

