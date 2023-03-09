President Joe Biden's former executive assistant, Kathy Chung, has scheduled an interview with the House Oversight Committee next month, as part of the congressional investigation into classified documents found at Biden's home and office, two sources familiar with the mater tell CNN.
The Republican-led committee sent a letter to Chung last month demanding an interview and information related to the classified documents and communications with the Biden family dating back more than 10 years.
Chung also has recently handed over files related to the movement of documents when then-Vice President Biden left office and how they ended up at the Penn Biden Center, his private think tank office, according to one of the sources familiar with the matter.
Those boxes eventually ended up at the Penn Biden Center and are now at the center of a special counsel investigation into the possible mishandling of classified material. The source, who is close to Chung, previously told CNN she feels partly responsible for the situation.
The committee made a broad request that asks for materials well beyond the Biden document investigation, including all communications with the Biden family dating back to 2009. The panel also demanded all documents and communications "related to then-Vice President Biden's departure from office in 2017, including communications regarding Penn Biden Center," the letter notes.
Chung's lawyer, Bill Taylor, previously told CNN there are limits to what they are willing to provide: "She is not agreeing to produce everything in the letter but would provide documents related to the movement of documents from the White House to the Penn Biden Center."
Her interview is scheduled for April 4.
Chung, who now works at the Pentagon, was interviewed earlier this year in the Justice Department probe of classified documents found in Biden's home and office.
