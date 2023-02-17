Kathy Chung, President Joe Biden's former executive assistant, has agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into classified documents found at Biden's home and office, CNN has learned.

The Republican-led committee sent a letter to Chung last month demanding information related to the classified documents and communications with the Biden family dating back more than 10 years.

