As House Republicans officially take over Congress and clamor to investigate the Biden administration, a new line of attack fell squarely into their laps: classified documents recovered from one of President Joe Biden's private offices when he served as vice president.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, a key lawmaker in leading investigations in the 118th Congress, vowed to send letters to the White House and the National Archives, which his panel has jurisdiction over.

