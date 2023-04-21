The White House is bringing in a celebrity chef and a trio of Broadway stars for its glitzy state dinner for the South Korean president next week, a White House official said.

First lady Jill Biden asked chef Edward Lee, a Korean-American James Beard Award winner with restaurants in Washington, DC, and Louisville, Kentucky, to serve as a guest chef alongside White House executive chef Cris Comerford, her staff and executive pastry chef Susie Morrison for the state dinner at the White House next week. A White House official said the first lady selected Lee based on his "experience with the intersection of American cuisine with Korean influence."

