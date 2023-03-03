President Joe Biden's decision to allow Congress to potentially nix reforms to the criminal code of Washington, DC, has left him facing criticism from his own party as he prepares to launch his reelection campaign.

The move to promise to sign the GOP-led legislation reflects a rising desire among more moderate Democratic lawmakers to avoid being seen as soft on crime, especially in the wake of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's surprise primary loss earlier this week. The DC policy was criticized by Republicans and others as being too lenient toward violent criminals with the District of Columbia seeing an uptick in violent crime.

CNN's Manu Raju, Ted Barrett and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.